A court in Ntcheu in the Central Region of Malawi has sentenced two teenagers to six years in jail each for raping a sex worker.

The two are Henry Davie aged 19 and Chimwemwe Maulidi aged 18.

According Ntcheu Police Station spokesperson, Rabecca Ndiwate, Police Prosecutor Beatrice Dzuka told the court that on December 26, 2022, the two went to a certain bar at Manjawira where they found the sex worker.

The two made advances on her so that they could sleep with her but the woman refused.

Later on at around 22:00hrs, the woman decided to go home but on her way she noticed the two following her and in no time.

They grabbed and raped her one after another.

Appearing before court, the two denied the charges levelled against them, prompting the State to parade four witnesses who testified against them.

In mitigation, the two asked for leniency, citing that they are young and first offenders.

In submission, the prosecutor asked the court for a stiffer punishment, citing that the offence committed was serious in nature and despite the victim being a sex worker, she has a right not to have sexual intercourse with anyone without her consent.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono sentenced Davie and Maulidi to 6 years IHL.

