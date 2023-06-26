Malawi’s self-styled musician Frank Chawinga popularly known as Wikise, has taken tiktok by storm with his ongoing ‘Male’ challenge.

The Afrobeat, Lilongwe based star, released the ‘Male’ hit which he featured Don Kalonga on 2nd June, 2023 in which the two are praising a new lover whose first relationship got sour.

Days after releasing the banger, Wikise launched ‘Male’ challenge where couples were encouraged to take video clips of them enjoying the song while lamenting their ex-lovers.

The ‘Male’ challenge has taken Wikise to greater heights as he has broken the record after the ‘Male’ original song has registered 20 thousand tiktok video clips.

In an interview with Malawi24, the ‘Galamukani’ hit maker thanked his fans for the landmark achievement.

“This is massive. I am so happy that I have made this mark. This is so huge and I must say I appreciate the massive support. It also tells that the platform Tiktok is becoming big. I thank all my fans,” said Wikise.

The musician who got his name known after releasing funny songs including Shabarakati, says several best ‘Male’ challenge video clip will be included in the official ‘Male’ video which will be released later in the year.

Meanwhile, the banger is enjoying massive airplay across the Malawi and in the neighbouring countries and it has helped the artist to get to 61.2 thousand followers on Tiktok.