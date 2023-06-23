Malawi music fans have been urged to get behind Esther Chitheka-Lewis, Taonga Kanthungo and Nathan Chalu who are currently competing in The Voice Africa, the TV showcase for Africa’s top vocal talent.

Esther Chitheka-Lewis, Taonga Kanthungo and Nathan Chalu have successfully made it through to the highly contested ‘Battle Round’ stage of the prestigious competition, which has been ongoing from the 4th of June.

“We are so proud to have three of our country’s exceptional vocal talents proceed to the Battles stage in the competition where they have an incredible opportunity to be crowned The Voice Africa,” Airtel Malawi Marketing Director, Thokozani Kamkondo-Sande.

“We are thrilled to provide a platform for them to showcase their talent with the world and urge the people of Malawi to support them on their journey as they battle in Africa’s ultimate vocal showdown.”

In the battle rounds, each of the four celebrity Coaches went in with a team of 14 talents, with Awilo Longomba represented by Esther Chitheka-Lewis, Locko represented by Taonga Kanthungo and Lady Jaydee represented by Nathan Chalu.

The Coaches will select individuals from their groups to compete against each

other by performing the same song.

The musicians will need to deliver a stand-out performance and display their

superstar quality for their Coach to advance them to the next round, known as the ‘Knockouts’.

The show will go on a one-week intermission on 3rd July and return hotter than ever on July 9th with the Knockouts.

This stage of the competition will feature a reduced pool of 32 talents from across the continent, who will compete head-to-head to impress their coaches for a chance to stay in the show. Twenty-four talents from the knockouts will go into the lives, a stage which will see audiences voting to save their favorite talents.

The grand finale will be broadcast on 24th September, and the winner of The Voice Africa revealed, walking away with the

grand prize of USD 100k and a recording contract with EmPawa music.

The Voice Africa premiered in March 2023 across 14 markets in Africa, and Airtel Africa is the title sponsor of the show. Africa’s version of the global award-winning talent show, The Voice, has already attracted considerable buzz and excitement, as a launchpad for the next generation of Africa’s musical talent.

