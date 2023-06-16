Houses constructed for child-headed families in Zomba

A faith-based organisation, Passion Center for Children, has built and handed over three houses to child-headed families in T/A Mwambo and T/A Nkagula in Zomba District.

During the handover ceremony, District Commissioner for Zomba, Reinghard Chavula hailed Passion Center for Children for the gesture.

Chavula expressed her gratitude as Passion Center for Children handed over the house at Chilewani Village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in the district.

The District Commissioner therefore called on other organisations to emulate Passion Center for Children’s gesture saying there are many vulnerable children in the district that need decent accommodation, care and support.

“I’m impressed that we have an organisation here in Zomba that has greater passion for vulnerable children,” Chavula added.

Executive Director for Passion Center for Children, Pastor, Saul Mateyu said the organisation helps 500 children in Zomba in various ways.

He said the Passion Center for Children came in after realising that the child-headed family used to stay at a camp after their house got damaged.

“We want to ensure that all children that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy have decent accommodation and are safe,” Pastor Mateyu added.

President of Passion Center for Children who is based in the US, Pastor Erick Sythoff, said he was touched to see children aged between 4 to 15 staying on their own with no parental care.

Considering the situation, he said this compelled Passion Center for Children to provide decent accommodation for the child headed family.

Pastor Sythoff called on community members to give the child headed family adequate care and protection.

Zomba Police Station Community Policing Coordinator, lnspector Naison Chibondo, cautioned community members against violating children’s rights saying laws will be applied to those that violate any form of children’s rights.

Speaking after receiving the house, Jessie Daisi hailed Passion Center for Children for providing them decent accommodation which she said has made a big difference.

“We had poor accommodation and worse still stormy rains destroyed what used to be our house,” Jessie said on behalf of her siblings.

Passion Center for Children is currently building 20 houses for child headed families whose houses got damaged by effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy and the total cost is 136 million kwacha

Apart from handing over a house to Jessie and her siblings at Chilewani Village, the Passion Center for Children also handed over other houses for child headed families at Jali Village, Tradition Authority Mwambo and at Makungula Village, Traditional Authority Nkagula in Zomba.

