Man jailed 7 years for assaulting wife



The Senior Resident Magistrate court in Nkhatabay has sentenced 24-year-old Ambokile Mwakalanga to seven years’ imprisonment with hard labour for injuring his wife at Chiyachang’ombe in the district.

State prosecutor, Sub Inspector Andrew Singini told the court that the suspect committed the offence on May 16, 2023.

Singini said the wife, Aines Msachi found her husband beating their child heavily and she tried to intervene.

“When the wife tried to rescue the child, Mwakalanga turned on her and continued to beat her up before cutting her on the wrist where she sustained a serious cut.

“The victim managed to escape and reported the matter to Nkhatabay Police Station where she was referred to Nkhatabay District Hospital for treatment,” he said.

Singini prayed for a deterrent sentence against the convict, saying messages about ending gender based violence are being spread everywhere on a daily basis and the convict deliberately defied the law.

However, the convict asked the court for leniency saying he provides for the family hence it will suffer if he gets imprisoned.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Mateo Chitha went against the mitigating factors and concurred with the state.

Reported by Abednego Sibale

Follow us on Twitter

:https://twitter.com/Malawi24