MCP MP complains over Soya prices in Mzimba

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Mzimba South Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere has asked government to ensure that farmgate prices are enforced, saying vendors are buying Soya at a low price of K350 instead of K800 per kilogram.

Early this year, government set minimum prices of farm produce with Soya beans at K800 per kg, beans at K1000, groundnuts at k950 and maize at K500.

But this is not the case on the ground in many areas such as Mzimba South Constituency where vendors are buying Soya beans at K350 and maize and sunflower at K300.

Speaking at a political rally at Vibangalala primary school in his constituency on Saturday, Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere has asked the government to raise the price.

He said government should ensure that its farmgate prices are enforced as Soya farmers in his area are being ripped off by Vendors.

The political rally was attended by various politicians including Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, AFORD President Enock Chihana, Frank Mwenifumbo and Deputy speaker of Parliament.

Jere also revealed that using Constituency Development Fund, now at K100 million, he has managed to complete 43 projects in the education, security, water, health and infrastructure sectors.

Inkosi Mzukuzuku, whose area the rally took place, called on the Tonse Alliance government to complete the last phase of the Jenda – Edingeni road from Embangweni to Edingeni saying the road is crucial to enhancing agriculture production.

On his part, Speaker Catherine Hara asked community members to keep trusting the Tonse Alliance Government saying it will look into prices of farm produce.

