We are sorry — Nomads captain kneel down to calm angry Nomads fans

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers captain was forced to kneel down before irate fans after their 1-0 defeat away to Extreme FC at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Nomads, who were coming from a hard-fought 2-1 win over Karonga United, conceded in the first half to register their second defeat this season as they failed to leapfrog Silver Strikers who dropped into the second position following FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ comfortable 4-1 win over Ekwendeni Hammers on the same day.

And after the match, Wanderers fans were very furious as they invaded the dressing room and demanded an apology from the players as well as the head coach Mark Harrison as they chanted songs to show their frustrations.

An anonymous source told Malawi24 that the situation at BNS was intense.

“The situation at BNS was very intense as Wanderers fans demanded an apology from the players and the head coach who remained in the dressing room as he was afraid of the angry fans. It took minutes before they vacated the premises of the stadium,” he said.

Nomads players exited the stadium using a MAFCO FC bus to escape their own supporters.

The latest defeat leaves Wanderers three points behind Bullets and a point behind second placed Silver who can regain the top position if the beat Mafco on Sunday at the same venue.

The first Nomada defeat was registered at Kamuzu Stadium when they lost 1-0 to Chitipa United a fortnight ago.

During the defeat, the situation was made worse when defender Miracle Gabeya was given marching orders following his reckless tackle on the opposition forward, and he is likely to miss the Blantyre Derby on 1 July 2023.

Wanderers are in desperate need of a TNM Super League championship after nearly six years without winning, with Bullets winning the last four titles at the expense of their rivals.

The Nomads were also the biggest spenders on the market, having roped in Gaddie Chirwa at a record MK7.5 million, becoming the most expensive transfer on the local market.

Aside from Chirwa, Harrison also brought in Christopher Kumwembe, Mphatso Kamanga, Dalitso Khungwa, Emmanuel Nyirenda and Lawrence Chaziya to beef up his squad.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24