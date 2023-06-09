CDEDI asks for Chakwera’s intervention on refugees and asylum seekers

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has called on President Lazarus Chakwera to tell

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale-Ng’oma and other officials to

respect the rule of law in dealing with the issue of refugees and asylum seekers.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa made the statement on Friday at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

He said CDEDI has noted with concern that in the course of

tracking down the illegal immigrants, police are hauling and bundling people,

sometimes just based on their looks, and taking them to police or prison cells

without giving them reasons for their detention.

Namiwa said this is strange and also

unacceptable and

in the spirit of the rule of law, CDEDI is reminding the Minister of Homeland Security that Malawi has clear set judicial procedures where, within

48 hours of arrest any suspect, regardless of nationality, is supposed to be

taken to court.

He also said that the organisation is condemning the recent detentions without trial and an

apparent strange case handling that is bypassing the courts.

“Needless to remind the Minister of Homeland Security that Malawi has

extradition procedures that need to be followed when dealing with those

suspected to have committed crimes in other countries.

“Last, but not the least, let the rule of law prevail by letting issues of migration

to be handled by the Department of Immigration and Citizen Services as per its

constitutional mandate,” he said

Namiwa also expressed concern over recent public sentiments by Zikhale-Ng’oma and the Commissioner General for

Refugees Ignacio Maulana (retired) to the effect that Malawi is hosting 44

former Rwandan Army Generals.

He said the revelation has not only stirred fear among the general

public but also shown how vulnerable the country is because of its porous borders.

He added that

in a serious country, such a revelation would have forced heads to roll but here

it is business as usual which is sad.

“Coincidentally, in the same period a group of ‘Concerned Refugees and

Asylum seekers from Rwanda’ issued a statement headlined

in which they made serious allegations that the Malawi Government and other stakeholders should not merely wish away. They alleged that our Ministry of

Homeland Security [short of saying the Malawi Government] is being used by

Rwanda to victimise them

“The grouping urged

the Malawi Government to tread carefully on the instructions from Kigali,” said Namiwa.

