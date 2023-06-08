Man jailed 8 years for house breaking, theft

The Second Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting at Namitambo in Chiradzulu has sentenced a 26-year-old man, Raphael Mpoto, to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and stealing a bag of maize and money amounting to K50, 000.

The state prosecutor Sub Inspector Noel Nankhumwa told the court that during the afternoon hours of May 25, 2023 Mpoto broke into a house.

Appearing before court, Mpoto pleaded guilty to charges of house breaking and theft and was convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, the convict prayed for leniency, saying he is a first offender.

However, in his submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Nankhumwa, asked the court to slap the convict with a stiffer punishment as a deterrent to other would-be be offenders.

Passing sentence, Second Grade Magistrate Mifa Chinkudzu sentenced the convict to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of house breaking and 6 months for the offence of theft to serve as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Mpoto hails from Kuchombe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mpunga in Chiradzulu District.

