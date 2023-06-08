IKEA Foundation Pledges €11 Million in Emergency Humanitarian Aid for Sudan

The IKEA Foundation has pledged more than €11 million (about $12 million) in emergency humanitarian aid for Sudan. Of this amount, €5 million has been donated to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to provide urgent medical care and supplies to those affected by the recent conflict. An additional €6.7 million has been donated to Better Shelter to deploy 3,000 units and meet the immediate shelter needs of displaced individuals.

The conflict in Sudan, which began on April 15, has led to the displacement of nearly 1.4 million people within the country and to neighboring countries. Local hospitals are overwhelmed, and the already struggling health system is facing a shortage of supplies. The situation is particularly dire for those arriving in overcrowded urban areas already hosting internally displaced people, as well as the more than one million refugees who have sought safety in Sudan.

Per Heggenes, CEO of the IKEA Foundation, emphasized the devastating human tragedy unfolding in Sudan and the responsibility to alleviate the suffering of those affected. The foundation urges other funders to join in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

The IKEA Foundation’s donation to MSF will enable the organization to provide critical medical care, distribute supplies, and support their activities across 10 states in Sudan. MSF teams have been treating war wounded, providing healthcare services, and addressing water and sanitation needs.

Better Shelter, with the support of the IKEA Foundation’s donation, will deploy 3,000 relief housing units to address the urgent shelter needs expressed by the UNHCR. This assistance aims to provide shelter for approximately 15,000 individuals affected by the crisis.

The IKEA Foundation is a strategic philanthropy organization focused on combating poverty and climate change. Since 2009, they have granted over €1.8 billion to improve the lives of children and families. In 2021, they committed an additional €1 billion over the next five years to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, is a non-profit organization providing medical assistance to those affected by conflict, epidemics, disasters, or lack of healthcare access. MSF has been actively involved in Sudan since 1978, implementing various healthcare projects across 12 states.

Better Shelter is a Swedish humanitarian non-profit organization dedicated to providing temporary shelters to displaced individuals. They have delivered over 85,000 shelters in more than 80 countries, offering safety, dignity, and hope to those in need.

Through their collaboration with organizations like MSF and Better Shelter, the IKEA Foundation’s support is making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by the crisis in Sudan. Their donations provide critical medical care, supplies, and immediate shelter to address the urgent needs of displaced individuals. Together, they are working to alleviate suffering and bring hope to those caught in the devastating conflict.