DPP director of operations arrested

Police in Mzuzu have arrested Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Operations Joe Thomas Nyirongo over robbery allegations.

Nyirongo is suspected to be connected to a recent robbery that occurred in Mzuzu City on Wednesday night.

Mzuzu Police spokesperson Paul Tembo said Nyirongo has been picked for questions as are still investigating the matter.

Nyirongo is also a renowned businessman in Mzuzu and is popularly known as Big Joe.

Other reports indicates that Nyirongo is connected to the robbery that took place in the city near Thukuta House, where some robbers went away with cash from a taxi passenger after injuring the victim who was later rushed to the hospital by well wishers.

Nyirongo this afternoon confirmed his arrest in a social media post and he asked people to pray for him.

“Ndamangidwa ndili ku (I have been arrested and I am at) Mzuzu Police, Please pray for me,” he wrote.

