Gogo Mlewa dies aged 90

Sorrow has engulfed Malawi’s arts fraternity following the death of one of the famous actresses Leya Ketrina Aziyele Mlewa popularly known as Gogo Mlewa.

Malawi24 understands that Gogo Mlewa who was 90-years-old, died on Tuesday night June 6th, 2023 in Lilongwe after a long illness.

Gogo Mlewa who was born on 20th October, 1932, became popular in 2020, after her comedy skits which she started doing along with her Nephew, Yona Manga-Kantara went viral on social media.

Her comedy clips could not only left one’s mouth open in laughter but also there were full wisdom and lessons to take home, making her a top-notch entertainer and educator in her old age.

Meanwhile, tributes to the fallen legend continues to pour in with Malawi renowned actor who is also minister of natural resources and climate change Michael Usi, describing the death as a great loss to the nation.

“I have learnt with great sadness of the passing on of Gogo Mlewa, nzanga wa luso, yemwe sanali nsangulitsi chabe komanso mlangizi. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the soul of GOGO MLEWA rest in God’s grace,” wrote Using on his Facebook page.

On the other hand, comedian Tannah Harawa, also known as Mr Broken English, worried about the passing away of Gogo Mlewa saying the death has come when plans to do comedy with the deceased were at an advanced stage.

“This is very sad. I was a fan of her skits and we planned to do something together through her director John Nguluwe, My condolences to her family. She was an amazing character, Rest in peace Gogo,” mourned Tanah.

Other comedians including Andrea ‘Mr Jokes’ Thonyiwa, Jamil Sheriff Chikakukuda also known as Che Mandota, poet Sylvester Kalizang’ona and musician Wikise, have also mourned the comedian saying Gogo Mlewa will always be remembered for her passion in acting.

