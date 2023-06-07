Germany donates 3 vehicles to Ministry of Education

The German Development Cooperation yesterday donated three vehicles to the Ministry of Education which have been handed over to Karonga and Machinga Teachers Training Colleges.

Speaking at the handover ceremony which took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Lilongwe, Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa commended GIZ for what she described as timely donation.

Mussa said the kind gesture will go a long way in alleviating mobility problems in Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) as the lecturers and supervisors will now find it easy to visit and supervise Student-Teachers during their practical trainings.

“We thank the German Development Cooperation for supporting us with these three vehicles in the TTCs. Education is all about teachers, and the vehicles will directly help to improve the quality of training the teachers receive,” she added.

In her remarks, GIZ Team Leader for Basic Education Program, Theresa Rooney, said the German Development Cooperation has supported education sector in Malawi for over thirty years and their current phase of Basic Education Program is supporting Teachers Training Colleges by providing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment in teaching and learning institutions.

Rooney described ICT as the future of education, highlighting the need to adopt the use of e-library so that schools and learners easily access information. She commended the ministry on what it is already doing through the Directorate of Quality Assurance Services (DQAS).

The Acting Principal for Karonga TTC, Edward Kamphonje Kalua whose college is a beneficiary said the vehicle received will not only assist supervisors to reach out to Student-Teachers doing practical trainings, but will also play a huge role in ferrying them to hospital when they fall sick.

The Ministry has since allocated the vehicles to Directorate of Teacher Education and Development (DTED), Karonga TTC and Machinga TCC.

Besides the vehicles, GIZ has also donated to the ministry computers and other equipment to assist in the development of the e-library.

Follow us on Twitter: