First cohort of 59 students graduates at Domasi lnstitute

Domasi Institute of Management and Technology held its first ever graduation in Zomba where 59 students were awarded with diplomas with a call to pursue their education further to a degree level.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta, made the call at Zomba Botanical Gardens during the graduation of the 59 student that were awarded with diplomas.

Kwelepeta who was guest of honour at the graduation called on newly graduated student to engage in business so that they should create job opportunities for other young people other to than expecting to be employed.

The 59 students graduated with diplomas in Nutrition, Food Security and Sustainable Development, Public Health, Community Development and Social Work, HIV and Aids Management, Data Management, Human Resource Management, Agribusiness among other courses.

“Make use of knowledge and skills you’ve gained from Domasi Institute of Management and Technology so that you should contribute to the country’s economy,” the Zomba Malosa parliamentarian called on the graduating students.

She, however, asked Domasi Institute of Management and Technology to link up with companies and organisations so that some of the students from the institute should get job opportunities.

Kwelepeta also appealed to education institutions in Zomba Malosa to enroll young people from the area for entraprenurial skills and development.

Domasi Institute of Management and Technology Principal, Alfred Gulani, also called on the newly graduated students to utilise knowledge and skills they gained from the institute to make a living by being innovative in their various fields.

He hailed government through TEVET for partnering with Domasi Institute of Management and Technology in various skills programmes.

Speaking on behalf of fellow graduates, Renee Hankie pledged that they will utilise skills and knowledge gained from their studies to contribute to Malawi’s socio-economic development.

Hankie, however, asked government ministries, departments and agencies to employ the newly graduated students.

Domasi Institute of Management and Technology started in 2020 at Domasi in Zomba.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24