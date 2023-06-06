Mtambo irks Malawians

There is backlash from Malawians over former leader of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Timothy Mtambo’s post on Facebook where he said silence is the best answer for fools.

On Saturday, 3rd June, 2023 Mtambo wrote comments on his Facebook page which have been taken as an explanation for his silence amid calls from Malawians for him to speak out on various issues in the country.

“Silence is the best answer to a fool!!!” Wrote Mtambo on his Facebook page.

The post has attracted public dismay as most comments from Malawians who flocked to the page, faulted the former minister of civic education and national unity.

From the comments, people blamed Mtambo for “betraying” the nation through a series of national demonstrations which contributed to the downfall of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

Some people feel the post is an insult to the nation since Mtambo used to lead demonstrations against the Democratic Progressive Party government before being given a ministerial position when President Lazarus Chakwera came into power.

“The biggest betrayer of the Malawi’s voiceless. Munaponda anthu kholingo boss koma misonzi ya osauka imagwera pafupi ndi Chauta. You even can stay silent, your silence will be so loud to the poor,” goes one comment.

Another Malawian said: “You are a true definition of betrayal Mr Mtambo. I saw you as a patriotic young man but little had I known you can be bought at a price.”

Other comments say Mtambo was supposed to speak out and say sorry to Malawians for “selling the nation” to the current administration which most comments expressed dissatisfaction with.

“We trusted you from the beginning but you disappointed so many who hoped for a better Malawi. You need time to look back and see where you messed up, An adviser is not a witch!! You will come back strong Comrade,” goes another comment.

However, other comments, commended Mtambo for what some described as wise words.

“Wisdom at its best. You have just nailed it!” Said one Facebook user.

In April, 2020, Mtambo resigned as chairperson of the then popular and active rights group, HRDC and joined active politics where he formed a political movement, Citizens For Transformation (CFT).

Later, he endorsed the Tonse Alliance and he was the center of a spate of anti Jane Ansah demonstrations who was being accused of mismanaging the 2019 tripartite elections.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24