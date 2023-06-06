Gonorrhoea and syphilis infections on the rise in England

People in England have been urged to be using condoms during sex as cases of Syphilis and Gonorrhea are on the rise.

England recorded 82,592 cases of gonorrhoea in 2022, a 50 percent increase on the 54,661 recorded the year before.

According to the BBC, figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that Syphilis cases increased by 15% from 7,543 to 8,692.

There were 2,195,909 sexual health screens or tests carried out – 13% more than in the previous year.

Chlamydia was the most commonly diagnosed sexually transmitted infection overall, with 199,233 cases recorded while Syphilis cases reached the highest in any given year since 1948. Gonorrhoea numbers were the highest since annual records began in 1918.

Richard Angell, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, told the BBC that cuts to sexual health services were making a bad situation worse.

“This was exacerbated and laid bare by last year’s mpox outbreak, which left sexual health clinics in the most affected areas unable to provide HIV and STI testing, HIV prevention and access to contraception due to the displacement of these core and vital services. Until sexual health is properly resourced – with an appointment easier to access than a – we won’t see the number of STIs heading in the right direction,” said Angell.

Meanwhile, people in England have been advised to get tested and to use condoms whenever they have sex.

“Condoms are the best defence, but if you didn’t use one the last time you had sex with a new or casual partner, get tested to detect any potential infections early and prevent passing them on to others. Testing is important because you may not have any symptoms of an STI,” said Dr Hamish Mohammed from the UKHSA .

