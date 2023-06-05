Police arrested man who chopped off child’s private parts

Police in Phalombe have arrested Gift Kanyoza, 29, days after he allegedly cut off the manhood of his nine-year old biological son.

Phalombe Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimmy Kapanja, said Kanyoza was arrested during the wee hours of Sunday June 4, 2023.

The suspect committed the offence on May 22, 2023.

“On the material day, the suspect who is on separation with the victim’s mother since 2018, came to ask her if she might allow him to take his son to Mozambique to stay with him,” said Kapanja.

He added that the mother refused and told him she must inform the uncles first and Kanyoza asked the victim’s mother that while waiting for the uncles’ permission, she should allow him to go with the victim to a nearby grocery to buy him some snacks.

According to Kapanja, instead of taking the son to the said grocery the father took him to a stream where he strangled him on the neck before cutting off his manhood then dumped him in the bush whilst unconsciousness.

Kapanja said Kanyoza would appear before court soon to answer charges of grievous harm.

Reported by Linda Likomwa

