Chief Justice of England and Wales praises Malawi Judiciary

Chief Justice for England and Wales, Lord Burnett of Maldon, says he was satisfied with the way the Judiciary in Malawi handled the 2019 presidential elections case.

Lord Burnett made the remarks at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) during a public lecture for law students, judges and lawyers.

Lord Burnett said he decided to visit Malawi to meet judges and lawyers after being satisfied with the way they handled 2019 presidential election case in which President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima successfully challenged the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections.

He added that there was enough evidence that Malawi judiciary is independent and professional.

“Malawi’s judiciary has a good reputation globally following its landmark ruling on the presidential election case and l remember that the judges who presided over the case earned a lot of praises,” Lord Burnett added.

He noted that an independent judicial system is key in administering fair justice to the public that in turn trusts the system.

High Court Judge, Justice Lovemore Chikopa, who represented Malawi’s Chief Justice, Rezine Mzikamanda at the public lecture said legal practitioners take oath and they also abide by professional ethics.

He added that this gives direction on how they should discharge their professional duties without bias or fear and with full knowledge that they are accountable to Malawians.

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda hailed the public lecture because it provided an opportunity for Malawi’s judiciary to get feedback from Chief Justice of England and Wales.

He added that the public lecture was informative and it covered a number of important areas in legal practice.

He said it was pleasing that Lord Burnett of Maldon also encouraged the law practitioners in Malawi to preserve rule of law and abide by law ethics in their practice.

Among those that attended the public lecture were Professor Garton Kamchedzera, UNIMA Vice Chancellor Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise, High Court judge Zione Ntaba and Malawi Law Society President Patrick Mpaka.

Follow us on Twitter: