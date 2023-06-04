Police Commissioner calls on Cyclone Freddy survivors to report GBV cases

Eastern Region Commissioner of Police, Violet Magwaya, has called on internally displaced people to report to police any case of gender based violence as they resettle home from camps where they sought shelter after their houses collapsed due to Tropical Cyclone Freddy induced rains.

Commissioner Magwaya made the call at Matiti Primary School, Group Village Head Makungula’s area in Zomba during an interface meeting with communities on Saturday.

The commissioner said the law enforcers are committed to providing safety and security as the Cyclone Freddy survivors are about to resettle in their respective homes.

Magwaya therefore encouraged parents and guardians to encourage children to go to school, adding that education is key to child development and future.

“We will continue to provide safety and security to those that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy as they return home and we expect local leaders to ensure that children are accorded their right to protection and education,” Commissioner Magwaya added.

District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba, Christopher Ndaona, said Tropical Cyclone Freddy survivors deserve humanitarian support because they have no food and lost a lot of properties.

Ndaona therefore asked local leaders to ensure that the survivors benefit from social protection programmes in their respective areas alongside other beneficiaries.

Group Village Head Makungula hailed Eastern Region Police Commissioner for visiting his area to discuss issues of safety, security and protection as Cyclone Freddy survivors are about to return to their homes.

He encouraged village heads and their subjects to provide warm reception and conducive environment for those that will be returning home from camps.

Follow us on Twitter: