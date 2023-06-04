Devotion: Be at the right place

The Bible on 2 Samuel chapter 11 from verse 1 to 2 says now in the spring, at the time when kings go out to war, David sent Joab and his servants and all Israel with him; and they made waste the land of the children of Ammon, and took up their position before Rabbah, shutting it in. But David was still at Jerusalem. 2 Now one evening, David got up from his bed, and while he was walking on the roof of the king’s house, he saw from there a woman bathing; and the woman was very beautiful.”

The day that David sinned by committing sexual immorality was the day he was found at a wrong place.

The scripture says it was time kings were going out to war. David didn’t go to war but instead he decided to stay back. That was the beginning of his sin.

When you aren’t at the right place, it’s likely that you will be doing wrong things. For example, when all your friends are out to church and you are the only one loitering around your home doing nothing, it it likely that you will be involved in something wrong. When it is time for group prayer and fasting and you are the only one choosing to abstain from that for no proper reason, it is likely that you will do the wrong things. When all classmates are out to attend classes and you decided to remain behind for no valid reason, you are likely going to do something wrong.

We read in Matthew chapter 24 from verse 45 to 46 that: “Who then is the faithful and wise servant, whom the master has put in charge of his household, to give the others their food at the proper time? Blessed is that servant whose master finds him doing so when he returns.”

Learn to be at the right time. Learn to be doing right things. When Christ comes he should find you at the right time doing right things. Timing is important. If you miss timing, you may likely do wrong things.

