Bankers go top as Nomads demolish Karonga

Silver Strikers have climbed up to the top of the TNM Super League standings following their narrow 1-0 victory over their Lilongwe-based rivals, Kamuzu Barracks, at Civo Stadium in the City.

The solitary goal from Stain Davie was enough to send Pieter De Jongh’s boys on the summit and now they are leading the 16-team league with 18 points from eight matches played.

In a post-match interview, the bankers head coach praised his boys for the effort saying they controlled the match from all corners and they deserved the victory.

“We’ve played very good, A lot of ball movements and ball controls, the boys failed to score the second goal as we had that possibility, However, I told them that the most important thing is to win, and yes we have the victory,” said De Jongh.

On his part, the soldiers’ assistant coach Ted Kalinda said there was lack of composure among their attackers in the front for them to get goals but he was quick to praise his boys for good performance.

“It was a very good match to us and the problem is that we conceded early. We had a number of chances which could have given us goals but look we lacked the composure in the front,” said Kalinda.

Elsewhere, goals from Lawrence Chaziya and Isaac Kaliati were enough to hand a victory to Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in their 2-1 win over Karonga United away at Karonga Stadium.

Nomads took the lead in the early minutes of the match before Alfred Chizinga levelled the scores. Kaliati came to the rescue of the Blantyre-based side through a stunning free-kick after 66 minutes of the match for Mark Harrison’s men to bag all three points.

The victory means the Wanderers are third on the standings with 17 points the same as their fellow rivals, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, who are second only that the former have a better goal difference. While Karonga is eighth with 11 points.

In Dedza, the home team Dedza Dynamos came from behind to beat Civil Services United 2-1 in what fans have described as an exciting encounter played at Dedza Stadium.

Second-half goals from Edward Dakalira and Clement Nyondo were enough for Dedza to move up to ninth with 10 points. While Muhammad Biason’s goal brought no impact on the civil servants who are in position 11 with nine points.

In Blantyre, Ekwendeni Hammers had to guard their goal for 87 minutes of the match as they have bagged all the points in their 1-0 win over Mighty Tigers at Mpira Stadium courtesy of Mphatso Magaleta’s goal which came after three minutes into the match.

The victory means Hammers currently are fifth on the table with 12 points while Tigers are in the relegation zone as they are third from the bottom with eight points.

