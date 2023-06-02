Two people arrested following attempt to send Chamba through courier service

Police in Lilongwe have arrested a 23-year-old Ackim Lameck and 30-year-old Catherine John after Lameck attempted to send cartons containing chamba to Blantyre through a courier service operator.

The two were arrested on Thursday, June 1, 2023 over illegal possession of three bags and five cartons of Indian Hemp.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Hastings Chigalu said police operating within the Lilongwe bus terminal received a tip-off from one of the courier service providers that the first suspect, Lameck, brought to the operator five cartons suspected to contain chamba which was wrapped in multiple black plastic bags.

Upon following the information, the law enforcers nabbed Lameck who was within the bus terminal.

After interrogation, Lameck later led the team to Mtsiliza location where John was also arrested upon being found in possession of an additional three large bags, containing multiple packages of the loose hemp, in her house.

Both suspects will appear in court soon to answer a case of being found in possession of Indian Hemp without a license.

Lameck hails from Chakachadza Village, while John hails from Mpatsankhondo Village, Traditional Authority Chiseka, both in Lilongwe District.

