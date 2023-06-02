CSOs express concern over water situation in Zomba City

Zomba Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Network has expressed worry over the shutdown of Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) treatment site following theft of anchor strands that has left many city residents with dry taps.

The CSO expressed concern over the development through a press release signed by Zomba CSO Network chairperson Nicholas Mwisama and Human Rights and Governance Lead, Obottie Mkandawire.

The CSO Network said that the water problem has affected hospitals, schools and other education institutions plus other residents that are currently struggling to source water from polluted sources.

The CSOs condemned the theft of anchor strands on main pipe from Mulunguzi dam to main treatment plant down the mountain.

The CSO Network has therefore appealed to law enforces to hunt down those that vandalised the water equipment and bring them to book

Through the press release, Mwisama and Mkandawire have called on citizens to jealously guard water infrastructures and other equipments that provide key services.to the public

On claims by the board that it will use K500 million to rehabilitate the damaged pipe, the Zomba CSOs Network has asked the SRWB to explain how the K500 million will be used.

The CSO Network has since appealed to SRWB to explore alternative system of water distribution other than depending on one way of water distribution to avoid conveniencing city residents as is the case right now.

“This act of vandalism has exposed over- derpendency on single water distribution point by SRWB,” read part of the press release.

Mwisama and Mkandawire also noted that Mulunguzi River has become dumping site of waste during the current water scarcity in the city.

