9 people arrested for stealing metal bars

Police in Mzuzu are keeping in custody 50-year-old Mustafa Ali and 8 guards for allegedly being found with metal bars suspected to have been stolen from the construction site of Mzuzu Civic Offices.

It is reported that, on May 29, 2023, all workers of PLEM Construction Limited knocked off from the construction area, leaving 8 guards at the site who were on a night shift.

At midnight, Police received a tip that a motor vehicle registration number BZ 9399 was transporting metal bars believed to have been unlawfully obtained from the site.

According assistant spokesperson for Mzuzu Police Station Mercy Chitonde, a follow up was made by police officers and they managed to arrest 8 guards and Mustafa Ali who claimed that guards purchased the fifty nine metal bars valued at K2.4 million from him.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges.

The metal bars are suspected to have been earmarked to be sold to scrap metal dealers.

