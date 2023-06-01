Ng’oma revokes citizenship of 396 people

The Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, has ordered immediate revocation of citizenship for 396 people who came from Burundi and Rwanda.

This has come after Government’s decision to relocate refugees and asylum seekers back to Dzaleka refugee camp.

According to Ng’oma, the stated individuals will be deported to their respective countries.

Ng’oma said this is one way of bringing public order and security in the country as stipulated in the laws of the Republic.

“I have come up with this decision as a way to maintain public order and security within the precincts of the laws of Malawi and in compliance with the high court’s decision in reference to the case of the Republic vs Uladi Mussa and others being Criminal Case Number 2 of 2017,” Ng’oma said.

The Minister then disclosed that the law enforcement agencies in their coordinated effort will be enforcing deportation of the concerned individuals.

He has since said that in accordance with the law, the Government will continue to review and deprive Malawian Citizenship for all those individuals that did not comply with the stipulated legal process.

