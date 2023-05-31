Two nabbed for theft of K7 million cables at Chileka airport

Police at Chileka International Airport in Blantyre have arrested two men for theft of core armoured cables worth K7 million along Chileka Airport runway.

This is according to Chileka police public relations officer Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo who said police detectives at the airport, on May 25, 2023 arrested Dalitso Lizimba aged 31 an ex-convict and Alfred Katchana, 35 for theft of core armoured cables.

Sergeant Phillipo told Malawi24 that on 17th May Chileka police station received a report of the theft from Oscar Yokoniya who is a Telecomunactions Officer at the airport’s Department of Civil Aviation (DCA).

Yokoniya reported to police that unknown criminals dug and stole 350 meters of 16 mm2 of 4 core armoured cables which were not in use along Chileka Airport Runway 101 bushes. The cables are worth seven million Malawi kwacha.

This prompted detectives to intensify investigations that led to the arrest of Lizimba and his accomplice, Katchana and subsequently recovered the copper wire covers and tools that were suspected to have been used when committing the offence.

However, Sergeant Phillipo says investigations are still in progress to arrest more culprits related to the case.

The suspects will appear before Court soon after investigation are completed where they will be charged and answering a case of theft.

Both Dalitso Lizimba and Alfred Katchana, hails from Mkata village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blanytre District.

