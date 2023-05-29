Two Mozambicans found with pangolin in Malawi

Two Mozambicans have been arrested in Mchinji after being found with a Pangolin.

Public relations officer for Mchinji Police Station Limbani Mpinganjira has identified the two as Jackson Yakobe, 40, and Selemani Felix, 46.

They were arrested on May 26, 2023 at around 7:00pm after officers from Department of Wildlife and Parks tipped Kamwendo Police that the two were offering for sale a live pangolin at Kadziyang’ane Trading Centre.

Upon interrogations, the suspects revealed that the animal was taken from Mozambique and they were searching for a possible market in Malawi.

Meanwhile, the specimen has been handed over to the Department of Wildlife and Parks for safe keeping.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of listed species and dealing in government trophy contrary to section 86(1) as read with 110 (b) of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Jackson Yakobe and Selemani Felix hail from Jawulani Village, in the area of Chief Katsabola, Chifunde District, Tete Province in Mozambique.

Follow us on Twitter: