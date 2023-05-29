Malawi Govt discontinues K1.7 billion corruption case against former president Muluzi

The High Court of Malawi has freed former President Bakili Muluzi of corruption charges following Malawi Government’s decision to discontinue the case against the former Malawi leader.

Reports indicate that government through Director of Public Prosecutions Masauko Chamkakala’s issued a certificate of discontinuance of Muluzi’s corruption case on May 26 2023.

This morning, the High Court has freed Muluzi of the corruption charges which related to allegations that the 80-year-old abused public funds amounting to US$11 million (K1.7 billion at the time the offence was committed) when he was president of Malawi.

Muluzi, who ruled Malawi between 1994 and 2004, was first arrested in 2006 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on allegations of diverting US$11 million to his personal accounts but over the years there has been no progress on the case.

The quasi-religious grouping, Public Affairs Committee, in 2021 called for discontinuance of the case saying it was draining public resources.

Former ACB director Reyneck Matemba said in 2020 that that the case required pol; itical solution because it was not prosecutable.

Meanwhile, social commentator Onjezani Kenani has faulted the discontinuation of the Muluzi case describing it as part of a broader strategy to kill all corruption cases – especially pertaining to politicians

“This is the final nail in the coffin of corruption. Let’s forget the fight against corruption, as it is. Thieves protect each other,” Kenani wrote on his Facebook Page.

