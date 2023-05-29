Lord Chief Justice for England and Wales to visit Malawi

Lord Burnett of Maldon, Head of the Judiciary of England and Wales and the President of the Courts of England and Wales, will visit Malawi this week.

Lord Burnett will visit the country from 1 to 3 June and his visit is expected to further UK-Malawi judicial links.

In Blantyre, he will meet key contacts in Malawi’s judiciary and representatives of legal and human rights bodies.

Lord Burnett will visit the Supreme Court, and hold meetings with the Judge President of the Supreme Court and other Supreme Court judges, among others.

He is also expected to deliver a public lecture at University of Malawi’s School of Law, Economics and Governance—Malawi’s oldest law school.

Meanwhile, acting High Commissioner Olympia Wereko-Brobby says Lord Burnett’s visit will explore areas of mutual collaboration with key interlocutors in the judicial sector.

“As commonwealth sister nations, we believe the UK and Malawi can learn a lot from each other on the dispensation of justice and fostering the rule of law in a democracy,” says Brobby.

Lord Bunnet was appointed Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales on 1 October 2017. His other roles include: Representing the views of the judiciary of England and Wales to Parliament and Government; overseeing the welfare, training and guidance of the judiciary of England and Wales. He also deploys judges and allocates their work in courts in England and Wales.

Follow us on Twitter: