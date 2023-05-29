ESCOM employee dies after falling from pole

A power linesman for the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has died after falling from a pole at Mponela in Dowa District.

The 40-year-old ESCOM employee died on Sunday while working at the pole.

Mponela police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has identified the deceased as Dean Aaron Chipiko.

According to Msadala, Chipiko was together with his colleagues, installing optic fibre cables around Mponela Trade Centre.

He fell from the pole and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to Mponela Rural Hospital where he died.

Chipiko hailed from Kafodya village in the area of Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu District.

ESCOM is yet to comment on the death of its employee

Follow us on Twitter: