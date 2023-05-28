Gospel artist Maggie Mangani to release new album

Renowned gospel artist Maggie Mangani says she will release a new album in October this year.

Mangani who has recently released a single track called Mwawasiya Kakasi said the 10 tracks have already been produced.

“Indeed I have produced 10 songs with a possibility of one more track as a bonus,” she said.

She said the new album will be launched might take place in October this year.

The title of the new album is yet to be disclosed as preparations to release the album are at advanced stage.

“People are more ready to receive the new album considering the huge support they are providing to me,” she added.

Mangani said even the demands by DJs requesting for the single track Mwawasiya Kakasi is very huge.

She feels that maybe she has taken long before releasing the album.

Previously, Mangani released several albums including Zatha Zonse, Chisomo Chokwanira and Mundiyendere. The new album to be released has been recorded at One Heart Studio by LLyd Phiri.