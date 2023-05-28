EGENCO to host power utilities’ conference next month

Electricity Generation Company’s (EGENCO) says the Association of Power Utilities in Africa (APUA) to be held next month will help EGENCO to exchange ideas with other power companies with the aim of improving power supply in Malawi.

Association of Power Utilities in Africa meeting which is slated for 3 to 9 June this year in Lilongwe will be held under the theme; ‘The energy transition: Expectations and Realities in Africa.’

On Friday, Old Mutual donated K10 million towards the event. Receiving the donations was EGENCO Chief Executive William Liabunya who thanked the financial service provider for the gesture which he described as timely.

Liabunya was optimistic that the meeting will help in improving the company’s performance.

“We are very grateful for the support we are getting from various companies and today we are also excited to have received K10 million from Old Mutual Malawi.

“There will be a lot of exchange of ideas, the innovations that are happening in other countries and will be able to learn and copy other things that we can implement here that can improve our performance so as to have sustainable power supply,” said Liabunya.

Liabunya encouraged the corporate world to emulate the gesture by Old Mutual Malawi saying they are still in need of funds as they require K388 million to host the APUA AGM.

Old Mutual Group Chief Finance Officer Vera Zulu, said the sponsorship is a recognition of the significant role the electricity generator plays in the country.

Zulu said the APUA conference is so crucial to EGENCO and the nation in particular as the power generator is poised to acquire new innovations from other nations which will help in improving electricity generation in the country.

She added that the coming of APUA AGM represents a unique opportunity for professionals, experts, and stakeholders to gather, discuss, and address the energy sector’s pressing challenges.

The Group Chief Finance Officer continued to say through our sponsorship, they aim to provide the necessary resources and support to ensure the success of the event.

“APUA’s objectives which include Promoting and facilitating integration and regional exchanges, especially through the African regional power pools and development of clean energy mechanisms including carbon reduction in the atmosphere resonated very well with Old Mutual value system.

“Old Mutual firmly believes in the power of collaboration and the importance of sustainable energy solutions. We recognise the energy sector’s vital role in driving economic growth, and environmental stewardship. Therefore, extending our support and sponsorship of MK10 million to this event is a manifestation of our desire to help address the energy deficit in the country,” said Zulu.

She also mentioned that Old Mutual through its subsidiary, Old Mutual Investment Group is always inspired by the desire to invest pension funds responsibly and sustainably minding the environment and the positive impact on society.

“As a responsible business, we are constantly exploring opportunities to invest in the energy sector where in the long run, we will be able to provide positive returns to our customers and contribute to national development,” she added.

Zulu concluded by saying the company believes that by joining forces, there can be creation of a synergy that empowers the energy sector to overcome obstacles and explore innovative solutions.

