Teacher arrested for embezzling students’ exam fees

Police at in Mangochi district have arrested a Teacher at Mkumba Community Day Secondary School for allegedly embezzling K850,000 which was meant for exam fees for 20 JCE and 20 MSCE exam candidates.

Mangochi Police station spokesperson, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Michael Nkhata, 39, from Zakeyu Village, Traditional Authority Mbelwa in Mzimba District.

Nkhata in January 2023 was assigned to help the student in paying their examination fees through E-payment system

On May 25, 2023, the headteacher for the school discovered that 20 candidates were missing on the JCE subjects verification document which was sent from Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB).

“This prompted him to request for MSCE verification document in advance where he also discovered that 20 candidates were not registered on the sheet,” said Tepani Daudi.

The matter was reported to Masuku Police Unit, who apprehended the suspect and admitted during interrogation, to have diverted the funds for personal use.

Similar theft of students’ examination fees were also reported during the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education exams.

