MDF soldier to participate at World Taekwondo Championship

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier from Moyale Barracks is scheduled to take part in World Taekwondo Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Private Aaron Josephy Nyasulu AKA JK will fly out to the tournament that will take place from 29 May to 3 June 2023.

Nyasulu who has previously participated in different Taekwondo tournaments said he is ready and geared to do better.

“I am happy to be selected to participate in this tournament. I know it’s a big achievement to me and a big motivation to my career.

“I have been in camp for several days and I am ready and geared for the tournament. I know I will meet different people from different countries but I will work hard to put Malawi flag on top,” Nyasulu said

He added by thanking all people who are always there supporting him.

His coach Corporal Efraim Ndovi said he believes Nyasulu will bring medals from the tournament.

Medson Ntila, General Secretary for Taekwondo Association of Malawi, said Nyasulu is one of the best Taekwondo fighters in Africa and the world as a whole.

