I prophesied about Tikwere House fire – Prophet Mtupa

Founder of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries Senior Prophet Rhodrick Mtupa, claims he prophesied about the Tikwere House fire.

Prophet Mtupa made the prophesy on 31st December, 2022 during a Crossover night of prayer which was held at Comesa hall in the Blantyre where his ministry is based.

A video of prophet Mtupa’s prophesy has now trended on social media in which he was heard calling for Malawians to pray for the nation and against the incident.

“Number five is fire that will happen at a certain corporation. A company, a certain corporation will catch fire. Very reputable in this country. It is also something that is subject to prayer,” goes prophet Mtupa’s prophesy.

Prophet Mtupa has re-emphasised the need for Malawians to treat such national prophesies very seriously saying they are meant to rescue the nation.

He said the reason why Jehovah gives his servants prophesies, is to prepare and warn people about future incidences which he said are only reversible with a prayer.

On Sunday morning, fire burnt the 6th and 7th floors of the Tikwere House housing offices of the Ministry of Lands, Office of the President and Cabinet (Government Contracting Unit), and the Community Service Department of the Judiciary.

Meanwhile, government through the minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu, has reassured the nation that the affected ministry of lands is intact as data is said to be digitally backed up in the Ministry’s Land Information Management System.

Investigations to establish the cause of the fire is still underway.

