MANEPO, UNIMA students assist older persons affected by Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre

Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisations (MANEPO) and University of Malawi (UNIMA) students that are studying gerontology visited and assisted older persons that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Chemusa in Blantyre.

The group donated food and non food items worthy K50 million.

MANEPO Humanitarian Manager, Nitike Ngwira said her organisation decided to donate cooking oils, sugar, maize flour, blankets, plastic plates and cups and other items after observing that the older persons at Chemusa were living a hard life following Tropical Cyclone Freddy induced rains.

She expressed hope that the items will assist the older persons to meet some of their daily needs and she further appealed to organisations of good will to respond to the plight of older persons in many affected areas.

Ngwira also hailed UNIMA students for accompanying MANEPO to Chemusa to cheer up the affected older persons with assorted food and non food items, adding that the visit demonstrated the students love for the older persons.

Lecturer in Gerontology at UNIMA, Agnes Kambala said she decided to mobilise her students to accompany MANEPO to Chemusa as part of students learning tour to appreciate the plight of the older persons that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

She therefore urged other humanitarian organisations to partner with Gerontology students in the welfare of the older persons that were affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Gerontology student, Rachel Chagunda, said the tour to Chemusa was relevant to the students because it was part of practicals in their studies at it gave them opportunity to interact and understand the plight of the affected older persons.

Representative of the older persons, Elizabeth Gama hailed MANEPO for the assistance.

