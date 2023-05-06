Dzuka Malawi Group wants Atupele MuIuzi to lead UDF

With a year to go for United Democratic Front (UDF) convention to elect its president, a grouping called Dzuka Malawi says it wnts Atupele MuIuzi to be the party president ahead of the 2025 presidential elections.

Speaking at a press conference at Gymkhana Club in Zomba, Dzuka Malawi’s Treasurer General, lsaac Austin Lalama, said the grouping wants Muluzi to contest at the UDF convention for the position of the party’s presidency in readiness for 2025 presidential polls.

Lalama expressed optimism that once elected UDF president, “Muluzi will definitely win 2025 presidential elections”.

On 50+1, he said if UDF shall enter into coalition with any party or parties, Muluzi should be a presidential candidate of such coalition.

Lalama therefore asked Muluzi to contest for the position of the party’s president come UDF convention next year.

Dzuka Malawi also appealed to UDF followers to stand united for the good of the party’s leadership and Malawi’s promising future

“We know for sure that Atupele Muluzi left the party’s leadership to Lilian Patel but we appeal that he should return to his position because we’ve observed that the party is sinking down,” added Dzuka Malawi Treasurer General at a press conference.

Dzuka Malawi has 1,345 registered members and according to Lalama the objective of the grouping is to compel Muluzi to become UDF president.

