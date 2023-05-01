MANEPO launches Covid-19 vaccination campaign for older persons in Machinga

Malawi Network for Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) is mobilising older persons at Traditional Authority Nsanama in Machinga to go for Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Speaking at Nsanama, MANEPO Humanitarian Manager, Nitike Ngwira called on older persons to receive the vaccine.

She said MANEPO decided to roll out the vaccination campaign after observing that there are just few older person that have received Covid-19 vaccine.

Ngwira also called on the media to raise awareness on the need for the older persons to go for the vaccine which will be done by health workers door to door.

“We started with Zomba, Balaka and this time we’re here in at Nsanama in Machinga and it is our hope that the vaccination campaign will reach out to many older persons,” she added.

Emmenate Haiya from Machinga District Hospital said the hospital welcomed the vaccination campaign for the older persons adding that health workers will ensure that the door to door initiative brings good results.

Haiya observed that many people in the district did not receive Covid-19 vaccine due to misinformation and myths.

One of the older persons that received the vaccine at Nsanama, Edward Gondwe, appealed to fellow older persons to get vaccinated taking advantage of the current door to door campaign.

“I decided to take the lead so that fellow older persons should come forward to get vaccinated,” he added.

MANEPO is facilitating Covid-19 campaign for the older persons with funding from UNICEF.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24