Sex worker stabs customer’s penis

A sex worker in Mangochi has stabbed her customer’s penis with a knife, Malawi Police say.

Police at Monkey Bay, Mangochi district have identified the sex worker as Patricia Wyson aged 29.

Monkeybay police station spokesperson, Sergeant Alice Sichali says the incident occurred at Chembe Village in the area of Tradition Authority Nankumba, Cape Maclear in the district during the night of 28-29 April, 2023.

According to Sichali, the suspect met the man and went to her house where they agreed to have sexual intercourse at the amount of K1,000.

“Whilst there, wrangles erupted soon after the act and in the process the suspect took a sharp knife and grievously wounded the customer’s manhood,” explained Sichali.

The man was taken to Cape Maclear health center who later referred to Monkey Bay community hospital for treatment and examination.

The sex worker has since been arrested and she is expected to answer the charge of acts intending to cause grievous harm.

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Malawi24