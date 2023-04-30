AGE Africa donated basic needs to St Mary’s Secondary School Students

AGE Africa has donated school materials to St Mary’s Girls Secondary School girls who are under their educational support.

AGE Africa District Officer for Zomba, Jessie Puwapuwa said it is the wish of the organisation to see underprivileged girls completing their education.

She made the commitment at St. Mary’s Girls Secondary School where AGE Africa donated note books, pens sugar, soap, and other basis needs to students under AGE Africa bursary.

The donation was made considering that apart from school fees, students need other basic needs to stay in school, according to Puwapuwa.

She therefore called on the students to work hard in their studies to ensure that the bursary fulfils its intended purpose of supporting girl child to successfully attain and complete secondary education.

“It’s our appeal that you should work hard in class to successfully complete your studies,” AGE Africa District Officer added.

Apart from St. Mary’s Girls Secondary School, AGE Africa also provides bursary to other needy students at Mulunguzi and Masongola Secondary Schools in Zomba.

District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba, Christopher Ndaona said Zomba has many girls that are on the verge of dropping out of school due to poverty.

He therefore commended AGE Africa for providing bursary and other educational support to underprivileged girls.

Ndaona also called on the girls under AGE Africa bursary to appreciate the support by working hard in their studies.

One of the beneficiaries, Dorica Sawasawa hailed AGE Africa for its support saying the bursary and additional material support help to keep them in school.

Dorica who is a Form 4 student added that AGE Africa bursary and additional material support relieve parents’ pressure and stress on their children’s education.

Follow us on Twitter: