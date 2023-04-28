Machinga woman gets K4.2m compensation for 2019 accident which killed son

A woman in Machinga whose 17-year-old son was killed in an accident in 2019 has received K4.2 million compensation following the intervention of the Legal Aid Bureau.

Loney Robert who hails from Chabwera village T/A Sitola in Machinga district had a son by the name Hussein Wanja who was 17 years old.

On 13th March 2019, Hussein Wanja was hit by a Toyota Hiace minibus and sustained severe head injuries. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at Zomba Central Hospital.

Mrs. Robert went to Legal Aid Bureau offices in Zomba to seek justice for the untimely death of her son.

With assistance from Principal Legal Aid Advocate Newton Mdazizira, proceedings were commenced in the High Court against the driver of the motor vehicle and the insurance company which insured the motor vehicle.

On 8th June 2021, a judgment was obtained in favour of Mrs. Robert. The court ordered that she should be compensated with the sum of MK4,200,000.00.

On 6th April 2023, Mrs. Loney Robert was duly paid her money.

