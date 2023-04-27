Malawi fuel shortage returns

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has admitted that there is shortage of fuel petrol in parts of the country.

Fuel shortage has been reported in the capital Lilongwe and the commercial capital Blantyre.

In a statement today, the energy regulator says the fuel shortage being experienced in parts of the country over the past few days has been caused by challenges importers faced at the loading ports in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Beira, Mozambique.

MERA has described the shortage as temporary, saying efforts are being made to ensure that supply is restored soon.

According to MERA, the challenges at the ports have now been resolved and loading of fuel is in progress at both ports.

“It is expected that supply will be completely restored countrywide this weekend,” reads part of the statement.

The energy regulator has since advised Malawians to avoid panic buys because it consumption and affected timely implantation of fuel restoration plan.

Malawi also faced shortages of fuel for several periods last year due to challenges in generating foreign currency which is used to pay for fuel. The government at some point was forced to obtain a loan in order to finance fuel procurement.

