Over 100 exhibitors showcase products and services at Malawi Tourism Expo

Ministry of Tourism says there are 110 exhibitors and 50 international buyers at the ongoing Malawi International Tourism Expo.

Minister of Tourism, Vera Kamtukule, has commended the development saying there is a progress in Malawi’s International Tourism Expo as the world is now opening up and economies are returning to pre-covid times , buoyed by desire for travel by global citizens.

Kamtukule said that they have taken the advantage of this by exposing to show that they are a resilient as a sector, a people and nation as evidenced by the various challenges that the country has recently passed through.

“I can proudly say that we are improving in the tourism sector. I believe our local investors will take this platform to network, establish business relationship,” she said.

She added that the challenges that the country is facing in the tourism sector are the same as in other countries that is why some of representative from other countries such as Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Africa are in the country for the International Tourism Expo to share notes on how they can deal with such issues.

On his part, Minister of Public Works Jacob Hara said that the condition of the country’s roads is also affecting the tourism sector as such they have plans to reconstruct roads that are in bad condition to promote the tourism sector.

On his part, Marketing Director for Malachite Travel and Tours from Zimbabwe Cephas Shonhiwa said that Malawi is sitting on gold which was supposed to be used for promotion of the tourism industry.

“I am a hosted buyer. When l came here the most important thing was to know what Malawi offer in terms of tourism but frankly speaking, you have a hidden charm, you are actually sitting on gold,” he said.

He then encouraged Malawians to to travel to other countries so that they can learn how counterparts are doing in terms of tourism.

