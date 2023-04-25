Two arrested for killing watchman, stealing cattle

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two men on suspicion that they killed a farm watchman before going away with five cattle.

Police have identified the two suspects as Gift Jailosi, 27 and Mathews Luciano, 31, while the deceased has been identified as Simon Jentala.

It is reported that on Monday 24th April at around 0200 hours, Lilongwe Police detectives who were on vehicle patrol came across a Toyota Sienta vehicle registration number NE 3932 that was coming from the opposite direction.

When the vehicle passed them, the detectives became suspicious after noticing how overloaded it was looking which forced them to make an abrupt U-turn and started following the vehicle.

Later, a cat and mouse chase started after the suspects realized that police officers were following them.

The detectives chased the suspects from Amina Roundabout near Crossroads Hotel, all the way via Kamuzu Central Hospital road up to Mchesi, near Glorious Light International Church, where they were intercepted.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered three slaughtered heads of cattle which the suspects failed to give account of.

Few hours after the suspects were taken into custody, Randson Mwandiwa, owner of the livestock farm at Mwalimbwe Village reported to Chitedze Police Unit of the brutal murder of his watchman Jentala, and the missing of five heads of cattle.

After being quizzed, the suspects admitted to have committed the offenses and later led police officers into a nearby graveyard where two of the five stolen cattle were kept alive.

The two are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of murder and theft of cattle.

Simon Jentala hailed from Makhusu Village in the area of Traditional Authority M’bwatalika in Lilongwe, whereas Gift Jailosi and Mathews Luciano both comes from Traditional Authorities Kaphuka and Tambala in Dedza District, respectively.

Follow us on Twitter: