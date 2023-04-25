Teenager arrested for theft in Blantyre

Police at Soche in Blantyre are keeping in custody Leonard Sobula 19, on suspicion that he stole mirror covers from a vehicle at Chimwankhunda area.

According to Blantyre Police spokesperson Peter Mchiza, for the past four days, residents of Chimwankhunda area have been complaining about increased theft against unknown criminals where the target has been mirror covers of their vehicles.

On 24 April, 2023 the suspect was spotted stealing the view mirror covers from one of the vehicles in the area and he was arrested by members of the general public who took him to Soche Police.

He was also found with some mirror covers which were positively identified by owners.

He is currently in police custody waiting to appear before the court soon.

Leonard Sobula comes from Mtogolo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Somba in Blantyre District.

Follow us on Twitter: