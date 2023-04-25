Ichocho Power Security loses licence over social media video

Ichocho Power Security Company’s licence has been revoked by Malawi Government over a video in which the company said it had kidnapped the son of a renowned lawyer.

In the video which went viral on social media, one of the directors of Ichocho Power Security Yasin Ichocho Suwedi appeared with his men standing in front of a car. Suwedi said they had kidnapped Tonderai Banda and demanded his father Jai Banda to use his legal skills to help Ichocho become recognized by government as a security agency.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale N’goma said at a press briefing today that the video is illegal and a threat to the country’s security as well as the citizenry.

He said citizens should refrain from such behavior of dramatizing the country’s security.

He also announced that Government has directed that the security company’s licence be revoked.

Meanwhile, in another video in which he appeared with Tonderai Banda, Ichocho Suwedi said the issue of kidnapping Tonderai was a joke.

He also apologized for his behavior saying he understands that what he did is wrong.

