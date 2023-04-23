State House says Malawian schoolboy is better than Man Utd defender Maguire

Malawi State House says a Malawian schoolboy who captains Salima Secondary Football Team has proved to be better than Harry Maguire, the defender who cost Manchester United £80 million (over K100 billion).

President Lazarus Chakwera on Friday hosted Salima Secondary School Under 15 football team at State House in Lilongwe to congratulate the team for finishing third at the inaugural CAF schools African Football Championship in South Africa.

Speaking during the event, President Chakwera’s press secretary Anthony Kasunda hailed the captain of the team Blessings Alex Sakala.

“Salima Secondary School football team is the pride of the nation. Their captain, your excellency, Blessings Sakala proved to be better than [Harry] Maguire of Manchester United during the tournament. At least he did not score in his own goal,” said Kasunda attracting applause from the audience.

Maguire who captains the English Premier League side has been the subject of ridicule over his erratic performances. Recently, he scored an own goal in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinal tie. In the second leg of the tie on Thursday, he made an error that gifted Sevilla their first goal as they went on to beat United 3-0.

Last year, a politician in Ghana described the country’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as an “economic Maguire”, saying Bawumia is a risk to Ghana’s economic goal.

Follow us on Twitter: