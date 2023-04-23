Mchacha labels people endorsing APM as crooks

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha, has described people in the party who are endorsing Arthur Peter Mutharika’s candidature as crooks and greedy people.

Mchacha said this during a press briefing on Sunday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre which is his first appearance after being reinstated on his position by the court few days after his firing.

“You may wonder as why these people are forcing Mutharika to stand as if they forgotten something at the State House, these are crooks,” said Mchacha.

The Thyolo West Parliamentarian emphasized that people should not push Mutharika as for many times he has stated that he will not stand at the forthcoming party elective conference.

“He said many times including recently during the blue night event telling people qualities of a good leader which delegates should elect at the convention to lead the party to the victory in 2025, then why forcing him?” asked Mchacha.

However, Mchacha has stated that if Mutharika decides and come openly today that he is going to contest then him and other people in the party are going to support him.

Few days ago, Mchacha was removed from his position as the regional governor for the south of which the national organising secretary in the party Chimwemwe Chipungu told the press that his firing was part of the strategy.

Dust is refusing to settle in the party since it was ousted from power in the court sanctioned presidential elections in 2020 as there are many factions calling for convention in order the party elect new leader.

Recently, some members of parliament of the party led by Nicholas Dausi of Mwanza Central constituency held a press conference saying the party needs to hold the convention in July or else all the positions will fall vacant.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24