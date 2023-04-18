Man kills stepson in Thyolo

Police in Thyolo are looking for Osman Makwinja for allegedly stabbing to death his 17-year-old step-son Evance Mpaso.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Thyolo Police Station sergeant Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed and said that Makwinja got married to the boy’s mother a couple of years ago and found her with one child.

Kashoti said that according to police findings, the couple had been quarreling for a long time until on April 16, 2023 when Evance separated them during the morning fight.

“This didn’t go down well with Makwinja and he produced a knife and stabbed Evance on the right chest leaving him with a deep stab wound.

“The mother yelled for help and Evance was rushed to Chisoka Health centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” she said.

Postmortem conducted has revealed that the death was due to internal bleeding secondary to stab wound on the chest.

Meanwhile, Makwinja has since fled from the village and a manhunt for him is currently underway.

