Chakwera administration to spend K1 billion on new vehicles

The Lazarus Chakwera administration plans to spend K1 billion on new luxury vehicles for ministers and principal secretaries.

A report published by The Nation indicates that the Government wants to buy two Toyota Landcruiser VXL costing around $159 400 (about K239 million) per unit for cabinet ministers and station wagons costing around $128 000 or about K179 million per unit including tax for deputy ministers.

The government also wants to buy double cabin wagons for Principal Secretaries. A single double cabin wagon costs around $72 720 or about K110 million.

Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDAA) spokesperson Kate Kujaliwa has told The Nation that the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) submitted a request for approval of the purchase of the 12 vehicles and PPDA already approved the procurement.

“However, if the entity proceeded with an invitation for bids, the results of the evaluation have not yet been shared with the authority,” she said.

Speaking to the Nation, OPC chief communications officer Robert Kalindiza said government is yet to make a decision on the way forward following the approval from PDDA.

He said: “Government is currently reviewing the motor vehicle entitlement policy because there are austerity measures ordered by the President [Lazarus Chakwera] that we should not use resources aimlessly.

“The review process is ongoing and once done, the public will be informed about the way forward.”

Meanwhile, activists have wondered why government wants to purchase luxury vehicles when it is struggling to support thousands of people affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy and has not yet rehabilitated roads and bridges damaged by floods.

“We, therefore, call upon the government to suspend the procurement and prioritise needs of the affected Malawians,” said Human Rights Defenders Coalition executive director Gift Trapence.

On his part, Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa said government is not walking the talk on austerity measures.

“In fact, this government is just a talk shop with very little to show on the ground,” Nankhumwa told The Nation.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24